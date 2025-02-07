abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fortive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 65.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Fortive by 50.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

