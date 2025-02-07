abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,052 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $20,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.