abrdn plc Purchases 28,486 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

abrdn plc increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equity Residential by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.66%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.