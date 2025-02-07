abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $61.90 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

