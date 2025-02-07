abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

