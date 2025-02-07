abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

abrdn plc cut its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,509 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $117.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $297,501.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,529.75. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.