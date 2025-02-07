abrdn plc Sells 11,101 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

abrdn plc reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $421.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

