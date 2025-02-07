abrdn plc Sells 13,850 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $281,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $3,529,238. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $302.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.98. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $304.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.