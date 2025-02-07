abrdn plc Sells 18,597 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,597 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $360.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.81 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.