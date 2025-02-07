abrdn plc Sells 20,994 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $206.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

