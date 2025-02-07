abrdn plc Sells 2,377 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.58.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $140.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.08. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

