abrdn plc Sells 30,662 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,662 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.70% of Enpro worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 185,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Enpro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Enpro

Enpro Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $190.19 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $197.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.