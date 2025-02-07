abrdn plc Sells 41,700 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

