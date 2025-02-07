abrdn plc Sells 4,219 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of HubSpot worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 17.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

HUBS opened at $777.56 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $811.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,879.75, a PEG ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $726.93 and a 200-day moving average of $607.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $732.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.