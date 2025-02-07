abrdn plc Sells 515 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AZO opened at $3,466.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,484.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,281.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3,176.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.