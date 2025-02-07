abrdn plc Sells 7,382 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,722,000 after buying an additional 2,884,581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,023,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 723,019 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 948,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,473,000 after acquiring an additional 722,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,685.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,698,000 after purchasing an additional 721,671 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,957.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 718,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000,000 after purchasing an additional 715,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $328.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.07 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 31.64%. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

