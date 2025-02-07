abrdn plc Sells 76,002 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,002 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.25% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $71.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,408.08. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

