abrdn plc Sells 98,221 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,221 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.31% of AZEK worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 183.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE AZEK opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,496. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $882,192.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,756.96. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

