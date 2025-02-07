abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AON were worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 150.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $759,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $384.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.