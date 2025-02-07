abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Sysco by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

