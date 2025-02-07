abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,688 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.73.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 973.30% and a net margin of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

