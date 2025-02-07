abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,581,000 after buying an additional 298,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,827,000 after acquiring an additional 322,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

