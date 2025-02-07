Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:AKR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

