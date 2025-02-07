Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $9,169,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,046 shares in the company, valued at $121,588,349.12. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $652,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,329.64. The trade was a 47.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,146 shares of company stock worth $435,387,895. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $711.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average of $572.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $718.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

