Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.