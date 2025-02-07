AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,831 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AerCap were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $100.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

