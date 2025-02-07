Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Capstone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

