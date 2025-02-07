Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

