American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American International Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

