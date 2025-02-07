Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE AM opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

