Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

