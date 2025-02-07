Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $77.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.