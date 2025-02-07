Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after acquiring an additional 411,109 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after buying an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,660,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,228,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

NYSE:ANET opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,832 shares of company stock worth $28,538,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

