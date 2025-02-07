Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $13.36. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,971 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Ark Restaurants worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

