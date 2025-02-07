Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.24 and traded as high as $21.74. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 5,488 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUBN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

