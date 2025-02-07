Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Cut to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after purchasing an additional 376,665 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

