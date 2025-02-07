Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $38.09 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

