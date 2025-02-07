Baker Hughes Q4 EPS Forecast Raised by Capital One Financial

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

