Bank of America Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.