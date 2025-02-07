Barrington Research Has Strong Estimate for SXI Q3 Earnings

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $192.70 on Wednesday. Standex International has a one year low of $149.11 and a one year high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.70.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,763.66. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 93.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

