BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $105.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $105.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

