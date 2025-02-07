BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 974,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 167,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BLE stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

