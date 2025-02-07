Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $404,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 1,464.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,952.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

