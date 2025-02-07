Blue Trust Inc. Buys 9,709 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BRF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in BRF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

BRF Stock Performance

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

BRF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

BRF Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

