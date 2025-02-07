Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

