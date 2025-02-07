Blue Trust Inc. Has $119,000 Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.12 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

