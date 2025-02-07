Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 966 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 132.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6912 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

