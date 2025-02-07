Blue Trust Inc. Sells 16,504 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

