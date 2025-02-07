Blue Trust Inc. Sells 6,682 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,706,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $14.80 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

