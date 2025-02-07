Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158,427 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.34% of Brinker International worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $182.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $192.21.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

